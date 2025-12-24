Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Surges 22% After Hours — Here's Why

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares jumped 22.12% in after-hours trading to $1.27 on Tuesday, following the company’s fiscal year 2025 business update and the commercial launch of its flagship oncology therapy.

LYMPHIR Launch Marks First New CTCL Therapy Since 2018

The New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company announced on Tuesday that LYMPHIR (denileukin diftitox-cxdl), a recombinant engineered fusion protein, became commercially available in December through its subsidiary Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) .

The Food and Drug Administration-approved therapy is indicated for adult patients with relapsed or refractory Stage I-III cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals, said in the company's Tuesday press release, "This milestone reflects our ability to execute and our commitment to delivering impactful treatments for patients with limited options."

Market Access And Commercial Infrastructure

Citius Pharmaceuticals obtained a permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System J-code (J9161) and a National Comprehensive Cancer Network Category 2A recommendation.

According to the company, executing service agreements with three leading U.S. pharmaceutical wholesalers provides nationwide availability to the biotech, with an estimated 18 months of commercial supply secured. The therapy is also available in 19 international markets through named patient programs.

Management estimates LYMPHIR’s initial addressable market exceeds $400 million.

Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Citius also reported a fiscal net loss of $39.7 million, or $3.38 per share, compared with a net loss of $40.2 million, or $5.97 per share, in fiscal 2024. The company raised roughly $61 million in gross proceeds through capital raises but had $4.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30.

Research and development expenses fell to $9.2 million from $11.9 million year over year, while general and administrative expenses rose to $18.5 million from $18.2 million. The company reported no revenue for fiscal 2025.

Trading Metrics

Citius Pharmaceuticals has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.25.

It has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a 52-week high of $5.95, and a 52-week low of $0.65.

Over the past 12 months, CTXR has declined 66.77%, reflecting ongoing challenges for the company. This long-term downtrend underscores the need for caution, as the stock has struggled to regain upward momentum.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Citius Pharmaceuticals closed on Tuesday at $1.04, down 0.95%.

The stock is currently about 7.4% above its 52-week low, indicating it is closer to its lows than its highs. This positioning suggests traders should be cautious of potential volatility.

