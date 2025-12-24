UiPath, Ramaco Resources And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares gained in extended trading on Tuesday after it was announced that the company will join the S&P Midcap 400. After the market closed on Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that agentic automation company UiPath will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400, effective before the market open on Jan. 2, 2026, according to Benzinga Pro. UiPath shares climbed 6.8% to $17.05 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:AGIO) disclosed that the US FDA has approved AQVESME™ (mitapivat) for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.4% to close at $24.59 on Tuesday. Can Fite Biopharma (NYSE:CANF) disclosed a 1-for-3,000 reverse share split. Can Fite Biopharma’s shares dipped 28.8% to $0.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. The company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 43 cents per share. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares surged 22.1% to $1.27 in after-hours trading.

