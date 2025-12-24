UiPath SignLogo On Building
December 24, 2025 12:07 AM 2 min read

UiPath, Ramaco Resources And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares gained in extended trading on Tuesday after it was announced that the company will join the S&P Midcap 400. After the market closed on Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that agentic automation company UiPath will replace Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the S&P MidCap 400, effective before the market open on Jan. 2, 2026, according to Benzinga Pro. UiPath shares climbed 6.8% to $17.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) disclosed that the US FDA has approved AQVESME™ (mitapivat) for the treatment of anemia in adults with alpha- or beta-thalassemia. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.4% to close at $24.59 on Tuesday.
  • Can Fite Biopharma (NYSE:CANF) disclosed a 1-for-3,000 reverse share split. Can Fite Biopharma’s shares dipped 28.8% to $0.17 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. The company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 43 cents per share. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares surged 22.1% to $1.27 in after-hours trading.
  • Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) reported a $100 million stock repurchase plan. Ramaco Resources shares jumped 7.1% to $18.09 in the after-hours trading session.

CTXR Logo
CTXRCitius Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.2722.1%
Overview
AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$24.59-%
CANF Logo
CANFCan Fite Biofarma Ltd
$0.1712-28.8%
METC Logo
METCRamaco Resources Inc
$18.097.10%
PATH Logo
PATHUiPath Inc
$17.056.83%
SNV Logo
SNVSynovus Financial Corp
$52.91-%
