What Caused Multi Ways Holdings (MWG) To Soar Nearly 49% In After-Hours Trading?

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN: MWG) jumped 48.72% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, rising to $0.38 after the company released its first-half 2025 financial results.

Revenue Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

The Singapore-based company reported net revenue of $26.44 million for the six months ended June 30, up 87.65% from $14.09 million in the same period last year.

Multi Ways Holdings credited the growth to strong equipment sales fueled by major local infrastructure projects, orders secured in 2024, and aggressive marketing efforts.

According to the company’s announcement, net income increased 1,025% year over year to $0.90 million from $0.08 million.

Margin Pressure Amid Growth

Despite higher revenue, the company's gross profit margin fell to 25.08% from 33.07% in the first half of 2024.

Chairman and CEO James Lim stated the outcome “was influenced by a combination of factors, including heightened competitive pressures, rising input costs, and sales mix associated with the higher contribution from lower-margin equipment products.”

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.14 million as of June 30, down from $3.66 million a year earlier, while operating cash flow rose sharply to $5.39 million from negative $8.03 million.

Infrastructure Projects Drive Outlook

Lim expressed optimism for 2026, citing upcoming infrastructure projects such as the Jurong Region Line (JRL), the Cross Island Line (CRL), and the Jurong Island Hydrogen-Compatible Power Plant.

Trading Metrics

Multi Ways Holdings has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.70.

Over the past 12 months, MWG has declined 2.65%, though it gained 1.24% in the past month. This suggests that despite recent gains, the stock has struggled to sustain upward momentum over the year.

The stock of the heavy construction equipment supplier has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, with a 52-week high of $0.39 and a 52-week low of $0.21.

Positioned about 22% above its 52-week low, the stock remains well below its recent high.

Price Action: Multi Ways Holdings closed on Tuesday at $0.25, up 0.04%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates MWG stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Keep an eye on how other players are doing in this section.

