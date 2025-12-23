Stock Market Hours This Week: Christmas 2025 Holiday Schedule

Investors planning ahead for the 2025 holiday season should be aware of the upcoming stock market closures and shortened trading days.
President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order closing federal agencies on both Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 26, creating a five-day holiday weekend for government employees.
Despite these federal closures, the NYSE and Nasdaq have confirmed they will maintain their original schedules and remain open for trading on both days, with the previously planned early closure on Wednesday for Christmas Eve.
Here is the specific breakdown for the major U.S. stock exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq):
Christmas 2025 Schedule
- Christmas Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025): The stock market will be open, but will close early close at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Note: The bond market will close at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025): The stock market is closed on Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.
New Year's Holiday Schedule
- New Year's Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025): Unlike Christmas Eve, the stock market is open on New Year's Eve for the full trading day. Traders can expect regular hours (9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET).
- Exception: The bond market closes early at 2:00 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve.
- New Year's Day (Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026): The stock market is closed on New Year's Day in observance of the start of the new year.
Summary Table
|DATE
|HOLIDAY
|STOCK MARKET STATUS
|Dec. 24, 2025
|Christmas Eve
|Early Close (1:00 p.m. ET)
|Dec. 25, 2025
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Dec. 31, 2025
|New Year’s Eve
|Open (Regular Hours)
|Jan. 1, 2026
|New Year’s Day
|Closed
Market Action
All three major indexes were green in Tuesday's midday trading with the S&P 500, as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY), up 0.32% at $687.00, and the Nasdaq 100, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ), up by 0.28%.
