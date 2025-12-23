What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) plans to deliver a quantum computer to support hybrid research efforts in South Korea.

The company announced plans to ship a 100-qubit IonQ Tempo system to a national research hub.

The development comes as shares of quantum-computing related companies are trading lower, possibly in reaction to the sell-off in space stocks.

Quantum Collaboration

IonQ finalized its agreement with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI).

Under the deal, IonQ's Tempo 100 system will connect with the KISTI-6 high-performance computing cluster. Researchers and enterprise users will access the platform through a secure private cloud.

The system will support hybrid quantum-classical work for academic and commercial projects.

National Quantum Center

The Tempo system will serve as a foundation for South Korea's National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

The installation at KISTI represents a step forward for the country's computing infrastructure.

Officials said the setup will let users pair classical computing resources with on-site quantum capabilities.

Leadership Perspectives

"This is a defining moment for both IonQ and South Korea," said Niccolo de Masi, chairman and CEO of IonQ.

He said the deployment will help address major research and innovation challenges. IonQ will provide infrastructure, algorithms and expertise to expand quantum adoption, he said. Sik Lee, president of KISTI, said the system will support practical innovation in areas such as healthcare, finance and materials science.

Industry Momentum

IonQ said the project adds to its growing footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company cited partnerships in Japan and Korea, including work with SK Telecom and Hyundai Motor Company.

IonQ also works with academic institutions, including Seoul National University and Sungkyunkwan University.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares are trading higher by 0.06% to $53.74 at last check Tuesday.

