3 Gold-Linked Stocks Log Momentum Gains As Precious Metal Hits Fresh All-Time High Nearing $4,500 Mark

Gold Spot U.S. Dollar surged to a new record high this week, trading at $4,497.82 per ounce and testing the psychological $4,500 barrier, triggering a significant quantitative breakout for three prominent gold-linked stocks.

Breaking Into The Top Decile

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) , OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR) , and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have all surged into the top 10th percentile of Benzinga Edge's Stock Ranking.

The Benzinga Edge’s momentum ranking measures a stock’s relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes, ranking it as a percentile against other stocks.

A score above 90 indicates the stock is in the top 10th percentile of the market for momentum, signaling a powerful upward trend relative to peers.

Alamos Gold

AGI posted the strongest surge, with its momentum percentile climbing from 89.61 to 94.06.

The shares have advanced by 110.23% year-to-date and 120.65% over the last year. It was up 1.06% in premarket on Tuesday, after rising 7.71% over the last five trading sessions.

It maintained a stronger price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Wheaton Precious Metals

WPM followed closely, jumping from 88.00 to 92.89, indicating it is now outperforming 92% of the market in terms of price strength.

The stock was up 110.45% year-to-date and 113.24% over the last year. It was 0.95% higher in premarket on Tuesday, after gaining 5.55% over the last five trading sessions.

WPM maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a weak value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Osisko Gold Royalties

OR moved from 88.99 to 92.62, solidifying its position among the top momentum gainers.

Osisko Gold shares rose by 98.07% year-to-date and 102.41% over the last year. It was down 0.054% in premarket on Tuesday, after advancing by 6.64% over the last five trading sessions.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that OR maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Gold Prices Near $4,500 Mark

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.88% to hover around $4,482.96 per ounce, during the publication of this article. Its last record high stood at $4,497.82 per ounce.

The gold prices have jumped by 33.08% in the last six months and 71.58% over the last year. According to Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial, “Gold rallied to record highs overnight as the U.S. administration intensified its oil blockade of Venezuela over the weekend.”

He added that “The prospect for continued Fed rate cuts also supported gold last week. Signs of cooling inflation and labor market weakness pushed probabilities for three rate cuts in 2026 to nearly 40%.”

Lastly, he added that gold’s previous 52-week high of $4,382 per ounce, “now serves as support for any near-term pullbacks.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

