Major U.S. indexes closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.47% to 48,362.68. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6% to 6,878.49, while the Nasdaq added 0.5% to finish at 23,428.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.01%, closing at $48.10. The stock reached an intraday high of $48.22 and a low of $47.59, with a 52-week range between $93.80 and $43.08. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up nearly 9.5% to $52.66.

Novo Nordisk said the FDA approved its once-daily Wegovy pill, making it the first oral GLP-1 therapy authorized in the U.S. for long-term weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction. The approval was based on the OASIS trial program, in which patients taking oral semaglutide 25 mg achieved an average weight loss of 16.6%, with about one-third losing 20% or more of their body weight. The company said the pill showed a safety profile consistent with injectable Wegovy and comparable weight-loss efficacy. Novo Nordisk expected to launch the Wegovy pill in the U.S. in early January 2026.

Starfighters Space Inc. (NYSE:FJET)

Starfighters Space shares skyrocketed by 372.97%, closing at $31.50. The stock hit an intraday high of $31.50 and a low of $6.40, with a 52-week range of $31.50 to $5.99. The stock plummeted 23.75% to $24.02 in the after-hours session.

Starfighters Space shares surged on Monday after the company began trading following its IPO, which was priced at $3.59 and raised $40 million to fund hypersonic research and satellite launch operations. Heavy trading volume accompanied the move. The rally came amid strong momentum across the broader space sector, driven by major defense contracts and growing investor interest in aerospace and space-related IPOs.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum’s stock climbed 20.07%, closing at $32.19. The stock reached a high of $32.39 and a low of $27.62, with a 52-week range of $46.75 to $3.74.

U.S. markets saw a late-December "Santa Rally" driven largely by retail investors rotating into high-beta quantum computing names as institutional activity thinned for the holidays. D-Wave Quantum was among the group, with shares jumping nearly 20% after the company said its Advantage2 system will feature prominently at CES 2026. Other quantum firms, including Rigetti, IonQ and Quantum Computing Inc., also gained on a mix of social-media momentum, analyst optimism and recent corporate developments. The rally reflected both seasonal trading dynamics and growing retail expectations that commercial quantum applications could accelerate as early as 2026.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space shares jumped 96.98%, closing at $2.28. The stock’s intraday high was $2.59, with a low of $1.80, and a 52-week range of $6.75 to $0.63. The stock dropped 39.2% in the after-hours trading.

Sidus Space shares surged Monday after the defense technology company was selected as a contract awardee under the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ program. The contract supports the Golden Dome missile defense strategy, which integrates air, missile, cyber and space-based threats and was introduced in early 2025.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping saw a 3.27% rise, closing at $19.88. The stock recorded an intraday high of $20.14 and a low of $19.30, with a 52-week range of $23.61 to $11.04. In extended trading, the stock rose 11.7% to $22.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping shares moved higher in extended trading after the company said it received multiple competitive proposals from strategic parties to acquire all outstanding shares. The board confirmed it is evaluating the offers as part of an ongoing strategic review that includes a potential sale and other capital allocation options. ZIM also disclosed it rejected a separate proposal from an entity owned by CEO Eli Glickman after determining it undervalued the company.

