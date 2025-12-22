Michael Burry And Paul Singer Bet Big On Lululemon, But 'Quality' Signal Flashes Red

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are riding high, advancing nearly 3% over the last week, on news of activist involvement and an earnings beat, but a key fundamental indicator suggests the retailer’s operational health remains fragile.

Quality Metric Tumbles

While legendary investors Michael Burry and Paul Singer's Elliott Investment Management pile in, Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings‘ quality” score for the stock has dropped week-on-week, flashing a warning signal beneath the hype.

Lululemon’s Quality percentile fell significantly from 18.52 to 10.14 this week. This metric, which ranks a company’s operational efficiency and financial health relative to peers, is now the stock's weakest attribute.

It lags far behind its growth ranking at the 78.26th percentile and value ranking of 60.42, placing Lululemon in the bottom decile for fundamental strength compared to the broader market. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: Warren Buffett's Homebuilder Bet Lennar Slides In Quality Ranking After Mixed Q4

The Fundamental Disconnect

The deteriorating quality score likely reflects the bifurcation in Lululemon's recent operational performance.

While the company beat its third-quarter earnings estimates with $2.57 billion in revenue, its core market is struggling.

The quality drop aligns with the reported 5% decrease in Americas comparable sales and a 2% drop in Americas net revenue.

While international revenue surged 33%, the efficiency drag from the shrinking North American business appears to be weighing heavily on the company’s percentile ranking against peers who may possess more balanced operational stability.

The Activist Bull Case

Investors are currently looking past these fundamentals, focusing instead on potential turnarounds led by activist heavyweights.

Elliott Investment Management recently took an over $1 billion stake to push for leadership changes, while “Big Short” investor Burry doubled his position in the third quarter, betting that the stock’s valuation had dropped too low relative to its brand power.

LULU shares rose 2.92% over the last week and dropped 7.14% in the last month. However, year-to-date, the shares were 43.74% lower. In premarket on Monday, it was up 0.26%.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock