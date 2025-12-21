Nike, Insmed, And Arm Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec. 15-Dec. 19): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) decreased 12.81% this week after the company reported a 17% decline in Greater China sales in the second quarter. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) fell 9.77% this week after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price forecast from $160 to $120. Also, B of A Securities lowered the price forecast from $205 to $145.

See Also: Broadcom, Oracle, Netflix, And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) decreased 11.37% this week

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) fell 0.78% this week after the company announced the Phase 2b BiRCh study of brensocatib in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps did not meet its primary or secondary efficacy endpoints in either the 10 mg or 40 mg treatment arms.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:BMNR) decreased 9.15% this week. Shares of crypto-related companies are traded lower amid volatility in the price of Bitcoin.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) fell 9.94% this week following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) decreased 8.52% this week.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) slumped 9.42% this week. The company announced a CFO transition.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) fell 5.90% this week after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $88 to $75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) fell 8.84% this week. Shares of energy stocks traded lower. Russia-Ukraine ceasefire hopes have pressured oil prices, while reports of warmer weather forecasts weigh on natural gas.

Read Next: