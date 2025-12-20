PYPL, DJT, MU And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Dec. 15 to Dec. 19) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) , Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) , Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) , Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) , and Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) , spanning finance, crypto, semiconductors, AI, automotive, and sports, reflected diverse retail interests.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal’s key developments centered on its Dec. 15 announcement of applications to establish “PayPal Bank,” a Utah-chartered industrial loan company, aiming to directly accept deposits and issue loans amid a more open U.S. regulatory environment for fintechs. This sparked mixed reactions, with shares dipping slightly mid-week before Morgan Stanley’s Dec. 18 downgrade, citing sluggish growth prospects through 2028.

Some retail investors were mocking Morgan Stanley’s downgrade following PYPL’s banking application.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $55.85 to $93.24, trading around $58 to $60 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 31.03% year-to-date and 31.50% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Trump Media & Technology Group

DJT announced a $6 billion all-stock merger with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies, aimed at developing utility-scale fusion power plants to meet AI-driven energy demands. The deal, expected to close in mid-2026, would make shareholders of each company own about 50% of the combined entity, with TMTG as the holding company for Truth Social and TAE’s operations.

Some retail investors were still bullish on DJT after the news.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $10.18 to $43.45, trading around $14 to $16 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 56.32% year-to-date and 58.03% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: Broadcom, Oracle, Netflix, And More: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn’t Stop Buzzing About This Week

Micron Technology

MU was dominated by pre-earnings anticipation followed by its fiscal first quarter 2026 results on Dec. 17, where the company reported strong beats on revenue and EPS, driven by soaring AI-related memory demand and tight supply.

Retail investors were bullish on MU after its earnings.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $61.54 to $264.75, trading around $248 to $252 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 184.61% year-to-date and 184.61% over the year.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Rivian Automotive

RIVN focused on continued market reaction to its Dec. 11 Autonomy & AI Day revelations, including the in-house autonomy chip and software subscription plans, with shares fluctuating amid mixed analyst views. Later in the week, it expanded hands-free assisted driving and rolled out new software updates that give drivers more control and customization across Gen 1 and Gen 2 vehicles.

Some investors were calling RIVN the new PLTR.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $10.36 to $20.33, trading around $20 to $22 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 53.06% YTD and 55.28% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Nike

NKE shares plummeted after reporting the second-quarter results on Thursday despite beating estimates. Management issued a cautious outlook defined by shrinking margins and deepening struggles in China during the second-quarter earnings call.

Retail investors were largely bearish on NKE.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $52.28 to $82.44, trading around $58 to $65 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 10.91% year-to-date but 14.88% over the year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq largely witnessed mixed market action during the week.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock