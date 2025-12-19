U.S. stocks pushed higher on Friday as investors continued to show optimism towards the AI theme and positioned into December's "triple witching" session.

By midday trading in New York, the Nasdaq-100 led gains, with megacap tech and chipmakers rebounding after a volatile week. The S&P 500 and Dow were also solidly higher, while small caps joined the advance.

Technology was the clear leader. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was among the standout Nasdaq 100 gainers, rising more than 6% after jumping 10% on Thursday following a blowout earnings report.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) also rallied 3.6%, on its strongest daily performance in over a month.

Earnings drove sharp single-stock reactions. Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares surged about 8%, marking their best day since mid-May, after the cruise operator reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The company posted earnings above analyst estimates, delivered record revenue for fiscal 2025, and reinstated its dividend, signaling confidence in sustained travel demand.

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) negatively reacted despite beating profit estimates. Shares of the athletic apparel giant sank more than 10% as investors focused on margin pressure, slowing sales trends, and continued weakness in China.

Commodities Rose Across the Board

Silver surged to new record highs above $67 an ounce, extending year-to-date gains to roughly 127%.

Gold traded near $4,350 per ounce, up about 0.5% and hovering close to record levels.

Crude oil rose for a third straight session after touching nearly five-year lows earlier this week.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $56.5 a barrel, up about 1%.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar jumped roughly 1.3% against the Japanese yen, even after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75%, the highest level in 30 years.

Crypto-linked equities advanced alongside digital assets. Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) rose more than 4% as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above $87,000, up 2%, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) also posting strong gains.

Friday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Change Nasdaq 100 25,355.62 +1.3% S&P 500 6,842.26 +1.0% Dow Jones 48,296.09 +0.7% Russell 2000 2,532.92 +1.0% Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET



According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ET F (NYSE:VOO) advanced 0.9% to $627.65.

F (NYSE:VOO) advanced 0.9% to $627.65. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.6% up to $482.21.

(NYSE:DIA) moved 0.6% up to $482.21. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) climbed 1.28% to $616.92.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) climbed 1.28% to $616.92. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1% to $251.19.

(NYSE:IWM) rose 1% to $251.19. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, rising 2; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 0.4%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Friday

Stock Name Chg % BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) 18.76% Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) 16.33% AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) 11.67% Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) 10.68% Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) 10.33%

Stock Name Chg % Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) -24.58% Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) -10.23% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) -6.11% Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) -5.29% KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) -4.59%

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock