WhiteFiber Stock Jumps Over 15% Pre-Market On $865 Million Nscale Colocation Deal

WhiteFiber Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) shares rose 15.45% to $16.51 in pre-market trading on Friday after the company announced a colocation agreement.

Check out the current price of WYFI stock here.

Nscale Agreement Details

According to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, WhiteFiber's subsidiary, Enovum Data Centers Corp., signed a 10-year agreement with Nscale Global Holdings for the first 40 MW of critical IT load at its NC-1 campus in Madison, North Carolina.

Except for passthrough expenses like electricity, the contract holds about $865 million in revenue over the term, including 3% annual escalators and installation services.

Technical Specs

The company said on Thursday that the Tier 3-equivalent facility supports up to 150 kW per cabinet, with fully redundant power distribution, N+1 cooling, and a targeted Power Usage Effectiveness of 1.3 or better.

Billing for the first 20 MW is set to begin April 30, with the second phase starting May 30, 2026.

See Also: Why Sparked Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) Stock Jumped Nearly 17% After Hours?

Executive Quotes

Sam Tabar, CEO of WhiteFiber, said the company "has taken a prudent and cautious approach to client selection. We took our time, reviewing multiple offers before selecting Nscale, a partner with a proven track record of hyperscaler deployments."

Trading Metrics And Technical Analysis

The stock of the New York-based AI infrastructure company has fallen 17.86% over the past month and currently has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.25.

On Tuesday, the most recent analyst ratings show that Compass Point initiated coverage of WhiteFiber, which went public in August, with a "Buy" rating and a $32 price target.

WhiteFiber has a market capitalization of $547.12 million. Its stock has traded between a 52-week high of $40.75 and a low of $13.91.

The stock’s current position at roughly 1.45% of its 52-week range suggests that it is close to its lows, making it a potentially riskier buying opportunity, so traders should be aware of this.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed regular trading hours up 0.92% at $14.30.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates WYFI stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.