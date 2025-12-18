U.S. markets moved higher on Thursday, led by the Nasdaq, which climbed nearly 1.4% to 23,006.36. The S&P 500 added almost 0.8% to 6,774.76, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 47,951.85.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Rivian’s stock surged by 15.03%, closing at $20.28, with an intraday high of $20.33 and a low of $18.26. The stock’s 52-week range is between $20.33 and $10.36.

Rivian expanded its hands-free assisted driving with software update 2025.46, introducing Universal Hands-Free across more than 3.5 million miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada, up from about 135,000 miles previously. The update also added new autonomy drive styles, improved driver display views, simpler speed controls, and a new Digital Key for Gen 2 vehicles across major smartphone and smartwatch platforms. Analysts pointed to Rivian's advancing autonomy and upcoming R2 platform as strengthening the company's longer-term outlook.

Nike’s stock saw a slight dip of 0.091%, closing at $65.63. The stock reached an intraday high of $67 and a low of $65.40, with a 52-week range between $82.44 and $52.28. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped by 10.7% to $58.60.

Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, with revenue of $12.43 billion and earnings of 53 cents per share, Nike’s stock slipped. The company’s revenue was up 1% year-over-year, with Nike Brand revenues totaling $12.1 billion.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media’s stock skyrocketed by 41.93%, closing at $14.86. It reached an intraday high of $15.20 and a low of $12.71, with a 52-week range between $43.45 and $10.18. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 1.95% to $14.57.

Trump Media & Technology announced plans to merge with fusion energy firm TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at more than $6 billion. The transaction, approved by both boards, would combine Trump Media's capital access with TAE's fusion platform, with shareholders from each company owning about half of the combined entity. The companies said they targeted a mid-2026 close and plan to begin construction of a utility-scale fusion power plant next year. Management framed the deal as a strategic move tied to long-term energy demand from AI and data-center infrastructure.

FedEx shares rose by 1.74%, closing at $287.12, with an intraday high of $288.05 and a low of $281.60. The stock’s 52-week range is between $295.24 and $194.30.

FedEx reported second-quarter revenue of $23.5 billion, beating estimates, and adjusted earnings of $4.82 per share, topping expectations, helped by stronger package yields, higher U.S. volume and ongoing cost savings. Performance improved at Federal Express, while the Freight segment declined due to lower shipments and higher costs, including $152 million in one-time spin-off expenses. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to 5%–6% and lifted the low end of its adjusted EPS guidance to $17.80. FedEx also reiterated plans for $1 billion in permanent structural cost reductions as part of its Network 2.0 transformation.

BlackBerry’s stock increased by 1.64%, closing at $4.33, with an intraday high of $4.43 and a low of $4.28. The stock’s 52-week range is between $6.24 and $2.80.

BlackBerry reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $141.8 million, beating estimates, and adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, also above expectations. Revenue slipped about 1% year over year, though QNX sales grew 10% to $68.7 million, offsetting softer Secure Communications and Licensing results. The company ended the quarter with $378 million in cash and investments and posted its strongest GAAP profitability in nearly four years. BlackBerry raised its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $531–$541 million and lifted adjusted EPS guidance to 14–16 cents.

Photo Courtesy: ST House Studio on Shutterstock.com

