Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) shares traded higher Thursday after the company expanded access to its ad-supported streaming inventory.

The studio said advertisers can now buy placements across its U.S. FAST channels through FreeWheel's supply-side platform.

Lionsgate said media buyers can now reach its FAST channels through direct or programmatic transactions.

The move gives advertisers broader access to premium streaming inventory across nearly 30 U.S.-based channels.

The company partnered with FreeWheel, a major technology provider in connected television advertising.

FreeWheel will act as Lionsgate's exclusive ad-serving partner for its U.S. FAST portfolio.

Why The Partnership Matters

Lionsgate said the expanded relationship simplifies how advertisers access its content. The studio expects the setup to improve demand management and revenue growth.

FreeWheel's platform allows publishers to manage inventory and offer curated advertising packages. Buyers can execute campaigns using one-to-one deals or programmatic placements.

FAST Viewing Momentum

FreeWheel cited growing interest in free ad-supported streaming television.

The company said a large portion of FAST audiences represents incremental reach beyond traditional television.

Advertisers increasingly plan to shift budgets toward FAST formats in the coming months. Lionsgate said that trend supports its focus on scaling ad-supported streaming channels.

Content Strategy

Lionsgate operates more than 40 FAST channels worldwide. The lineup draws from the company's film franchises and television catalog.

Titles includes franchises such as John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, The Conners and Nash Bridges. The portfolio also features MovieSphere and the 50 Cent Action channel.

Unified Ad Decisioning

FreeWheel will help Lionsgate coordinate advertising decisions across branded FAST channels. The companies said the approach improves yield and buyer efficiency.

Programmatic buyers can now access Lionsgate inventory with advanced targeting tools. FreeWheel said the setup provides transparent supply paths and premium video formats.

Executive Commentary

Chase Brisbin, Lionsgate's executive vice president of International SVOD Sales and head of Global Channels, said the choice was straightforward.

"It was an easy decision to choose FreeWheel, a leader in the space, as our exclusive technology partner across our ad-supported FAST business," Brisbin said.

Greg Bel, FreeWheel's vice president of supply, said the partnership strengthens access for advertisers. "We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Lionsgate," Bel said.

LION Price Action: Lionsgame Studios shares are trading higher by 1.95% to $8.63 at publication on Thursday.

