Screens across Wall Street turned green Thursday as risk appetite snapped back after a cooler-than-expected inflation report revived hopes for rate cuts and a blowout earnings outlook from Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) eased AI bubble fears.

The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.7% year-over-year in November 2025, cooling from the previous 3% and well below the expected 3.1%.

Meanwhile, core inflation — which excludes both food and energy items — slumped from 3% to 2.6% annually, marking the lowest reading since March 2021.

By 12:30 p.m. in New York, all major Wall Street indices were higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining a robust 2.2% after sinking 1.9% on Wednesday.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rocketed 13% after beating estimates and issuing a bullish outlook tied to tight supply and strong pricing in high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI infrastructure.

The results fueled optimism across the semiconductor space, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SOXX) jumping 2.6% after four straight sessions of losses.

Speculative momentum also returned to the spotlight. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) jumped 34% after announcing plans for a $6 billion merger with fusion power company TAE Technologies, reviving enthusiasm around AI-related energy demand.

The cooler-than-expected inflation led to a decline in Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark yield dropping by four basis points to 4.12%.

In commodities, oil prices edged higher for the second straight session, up 0.9% to $56. Gold eased 0.2% to $4,330, while silver dropped 1.8% to $65 an ounce.

Despite the improved sentiment on risk assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies failed to meaningfully join the rally.

The largest digital currency traded 0.4% higher to $86,500, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 0.7% to $2,850.

Thursday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Change Nasdaq 100 25,150.50 +2.04% S&P 500 6,811.26 +1.34% Dow Jones 48,293.20 +0.85% Russell 2000 2,524.92 +1.31% Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET



According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $624.17.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $624.17. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.7% higher to $483.88.

(NYSE:DIA) moved 0.7% higher to $483.88. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2% to $612.47.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2% to $612.47. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.2% to $250.39.

(NYSE:IWM) rose 1.2% to $250.39. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 2.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.3%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers and Losers On Thursday

Stock Name % Change Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. +33.61% Micron Technology Inc. +12.75% Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) +8.55% Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) +7.08% Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) +7.03%

Stock Name % Change Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) -20.08% Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) -16.22% Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK) -9.18% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) -7.65% Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) -3.60%

Photo: Shutterstock