Screens across Wall Street turned green Thursday as risk appetite snapped back after a cooler-than-expected inflation report revived hopes for rate cuts and a blowout earnings outlook from Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) eased AI bubble fears.
The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.7% year-over-year in November 2025, cooling from the previous 3% and well below the expected 3.1%.
Meanwhile, core inflation — which excludes both food and energy items — slumped from 3% to 2.6% annually, marking the lowest reading since March 2021.
By 12:30 p.m. in New York, all major Wall Street indices were higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining a robust 2.2% after sinking 1.9% on Wednesday.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rocketed 13% after beating estimates and issuing a bullish outlook tied to tight supply and strong pricing in high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI infrastructure.
The results fueled optimism across the semiconductor space, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SOXX) jumping 2.6% after four straight sessions of losses.
Speculative momentum also returned to the spotlight. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) jumped 34% after announcing plans for a $6 billion merger with fusion power company TAE Technologies, reviving enthusiasm around AI-related energy demand.
The cooler-than-expected inflation led to a decline in Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark yield dropping by four basis points to 4.12%.
In commodities, oil prices edged higher for the second straight session, up 0.9% to $56. Gold eased 0.2% to $4,330, while silver dropped 1.8% to $65 an ounce.
Despite the improved sentiment on risk assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies failed to meaningfully join the rally.
The largest digital currency traded 0.4% higher to $86,500, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 0.7% to $2,850.
Thursday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|% Change
|Nasdaq 100
|25,150.50
|+2.04%
|S&P 500
|6,811.26
|+1.34%
|Dow Jones
|48,293.20
|+0.85%
|Russell 2000
|2,524.92
|+1.31%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $624.17.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.7% higher to $483.88.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2% to $612.47.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.2% to $250.39.
- The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 2.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.3%.
