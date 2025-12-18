Trump Media Logo On smartphone
December 18, 2025 1:40 PM 3 min read

Trump Media Soars 34%, Tech Stocks Rally As Inflation Drops: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Screens across Wall Street turned green Thursday as risk appetite snapped back after a cooler-than-expected inflation report revived hopes for rate cuts and a blowout earnings outlook from Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) eased AI bubble fears.

• Trump Media & Tech Groupr stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving DJT stock higher?

The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.7% year-over-year in November 2025, cooling from the previous 3% and well below the expected 3.1%.

Meanwhile, core inflation — which excludes both food and energy items — slumped from 3% to 2.6% annually, marking the lowest reading since March 2021.

By 12:30 p.m. in New York, all major Wall Street indices were higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gaining a robust 2.2% after sinking 1.9% on Wednesday.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rocketed 13% after beating estimates and issuing a bullish outlook tied to tight supply and strong pricing in high-bandwidth memory, a critical component for AI infrastructure.

The results fueled optimism across the semiconductor space, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SOXX) jumping 2.6% after four straight sessions of losses.

Speculative momentum also returned to the spotlight. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) jumped 34% after announcing plans for a $6 billion merger with fusion power company TAE Technologies, reviving enthusiasm around AI-related energy demand.

The cooler-than-expected inflation led to a decline in Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark yield dropping by four basis points to 4.12%.

In commodities, oil prices edged higher for the second straight session, up 0.9% to $56. Gold eased 0.2% to $4,330, while silver dropped 1.8% to $65 an ounce.

Despite the improved sentiment on risk assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies failed to meaningfully join the rally.

The largest digital currency traded 0.4% higher to $86,500, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 0.7% to $2,850.

Thursday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Change
Nasdaq 10025,150.50+2.04%
S&P 5006,811.26+1.34%
Dow Jones48,293.20+0.85%
Russell 20002,524.92+1.31%
Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET


According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.2% to $624.17.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.7% higher to $483.88.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2% to $612.47.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1.2% to $250.39.
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) outperformed, up 2.3%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) lagged, down 1.3%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers and Losers On Thursday

Stock Name% Change
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.+33.61%
Micron Technology Inc. +12.75%
Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)+8.55%
Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN)+7.08%
Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)+7.03%
Stock Name% Change
Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)-20.08%
Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)-16.22%
Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE:BIRK)-9.18%
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)-7.65%
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)-3.60%

