Accenture, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $18.52 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $274.27 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and issued a strong outlook for the second quarter. Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, topping analyst estimates of $12.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip company posted adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, exceeding analyst estimates of $3.95 per share. Micron shares climbed 8% to $243.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.4% to $283.21 in after-hours trading.

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. MillerKnoll shares surged 9.2% to $19.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $12.22 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.3% to $65.88 in after-hours trading.

