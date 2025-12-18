Accenture logo on building in Germany
December 18, 2025 2:04 AM 2 min read

Accenture, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $18.52 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.2% to $274.27 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and issued a strong outlook for the second quarter. Micron reported first-quarter revenue of $13.64 billion, topping analyst estimates of $12.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The chip company posted adjusted earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter, exceeding analyst estimates of $3.95 per share. Micron shares climbed 8% to $243.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.4% to $283.21 in after-hours trading.

  • MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. MillerKnoll shares surged 9.2% to $19.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $12.22 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.3% to $65.88 in after-hours trading.

