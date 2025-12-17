Why Did Agape ATP Corp (ATPC) Stock Surge 44% After Hours?

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares surged 43.89% to $0.13 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Malaysia-based investment holding company closed at $0.090, down 25.86%.

Company Statement On Volatility

Agape ATP issued a statement about recent volatility in its common stock, saying management is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or adverse operating conditions that would explain the recent price fluctuations.

The health and wellness company said its operations are continuing as usual.

Management Commentary

Prof Dato’ Sri Dr How Kok Choong, founder and Global Group CEO of Agape ATP, said the company "remains focused on working toward diversifying our businesses in health and wellness and sustainable green energy to provide investors with sustainable equity performance value."

The company has declared that it will keep disclosing developments in a timely manner through regulatory filings and disclosures.

Recent Financial Performance

Agape ATP's revenue for the third quarter fell to $370,590 from $465,500 in the second quarter, while the company reported a loss of $0.01 per share, the same as the prior quarter.

Trading Metrics

ATPC has dropped 92.24% so far this year. With a market capitalization of $4.55 million, the company's shares have traded in a 52-week range of $0.05 to $2.93.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates ATPC stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

