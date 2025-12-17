Jabil, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Jabil shares gained 1.4% to $215.50 in after-hours trading.

Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly losses of 18 cents per share compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $339.466 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $370.290 million. Children's Place shares dipped 32.1% to $4.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. General Mills shares rose 0.4% to $47.19 in after-hours trading.

Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Lennar reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, missing estimates of $2.21 per share. Lennar shares fell 4.1% to $112.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $12.81 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.3% to $233.21 in after-hours trading.

