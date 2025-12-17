Jabil logo on building
December 17, 2025 1:40 AM 2 min read

Jabil, General Mills And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Jabil shares gained 1.4% to $215.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly losses of 18 cents per share compared to the analyst consensus estimate of 70 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $339.466 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $370.290 million. Children’s Place shares dipped 32.1% to $4.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion. The company will release quarterly earnings before the markets open. General Mills shares rose 0.4% to $47.19 in after-hours trading.

  • Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Lennar reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9.37 billion, beating analyst estimates of $9.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, missing estimates of $2.21 per share. Lennar shares fell 4.1% to $112.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.93 per share on revenue of $12.81 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.3% to $233.21 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

