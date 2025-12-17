What Sparked Aditxt (ADTX) Stock's 52% After‑Hours Surge?

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares surged 52.11% in after-hours trading to $2.16 on Tuesday following the company’s filing of a definitive proxy statement for a special stockholder virtual meeting scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026.

Multiple Shareholder Proposals

The proxy statement outlines several critical proposals requiring shareholder approval.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Tuesday, stockholders of record as of Dec. 5 will vote on Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(d) compliance, which requires shareholder approval for issuances exceeding 20% of outstanding shares at below-market prices.

The proposals cover the issuance of common stock underlying Series A-1 Convertible Preferred Stock from December 2023, Series C-1 Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants from May and August 2024, and common stock purchase warrants from July 2024.

Equity Incentive Expansion

Aditxt also seeks approval for the company’s 2025 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, which allows employees to purchase company stock at a discount through payroll deductions, and an amendment to the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, a compensation framework for granting stock options and equity awards to employees and directors, increasing the number of shares from 3 to 350,000.

The board seeks discretionary authority to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-5 and 1-for-250, with the exact ratio to be determined by the board, within one year of stockholder approval.

Strategic Name Change

Stockholders will additionally cast a non-binding advisory vote on changing the company name from “Aditxt, Inc.” to “bitXbio, Inc.“

Kingsdale Advisors will serve as the strategic stockholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent.

Trading Metrics

ADTX has fallen 99.97% year to date. The California-based biotech has a market capitalization of $794,410.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Aditxt shares closed down 1.39% at $1.42 on Tuesday.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates ADTX stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

