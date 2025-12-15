Major U.S. benchmarks finished Monday lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging down 0.09% to 48,416.56, the S&P 500 slipping 0.16% to 6,816.51, and the Nasdaq dropping 0.59% to 23,057.41.

Despite the broader market’s decline, these are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

Ford’s stock closed at $13.65, down 0.66%, with an intraday high of $13.81 and a low of $13.49. The stock’s 52-week range is between $8.44 and $13.97. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.1% to $13.80.

Ford said production of the current generation F-150 Lightning had ended as the company shifted its electric vehicle strategy. Management said Ford Model e was now expected to reach profitability by 2029, with financial improvements beginning in 2026. Ford also said it would repurpose its Tennessee and Ohio facilities to expand truck and commercial vehicle operations, renaming the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center and repositioning the Ohio plant as a Ford Pro hub. CEO Jim Farley said the moves reflected a customer-driven push toward stronger profitability.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow’s shares dropped 11.56% to close at $765.20, with a high of $803.40 and a low of $760.53. The stock’s 52-week range is $678.66 to $1198.09.

The company is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Armis, potentially valuing the startup at up to $7 billion. The acquisition, if completed, would be ServiceNow’s largest to date.

ServiceNow shares traded lower after KeyBanc downgraded the stock to Underweight and set a $775 price target, citing rising AI-related pressures and slowing growth. The analyst said trends in IT back-office employment could weigh on seat-based demand, while ServiceNow's AI monetization strategy may not fully offset those risks. He also warned that the company's position as an AI orchestration leader could face stronger competition from Microsoft by 2026 and noted increased inorganic spending versus peers. Despite the downgrade, KeyBanc maintained its revenue forecasts but expected continued revenue deceleration over the next several fiscal years.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies saw its stock plummet 60.82% to $0.35, with a high of $0.90 and a low of $0.30. The 52-week range is $0.30 to $10.40. The stock fell sharply by 9.96% to $0.32 in the after-hours trading.

Luminar Technologies shares plunged after the company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection to pursue a court-supervised sale of its core businesses. The filing, backed by more than 90% of first-lien and about 86% of second-lien noteholders, underscores the strain from legacy debt and slower-than-expected LiDAR adoption.

Ahead of the bankruptcy, Luminar sold its Luminar Semiconductors subsidiary for $110 million in cash, but management said the move was not enough to stabilize the balance sheet. CEO Paul Ricci cited heavy debt obligations and industry headwinds as key factors, even as the company continues operations and customer deliveries during the process.

AMC Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMC Robotics’ stock surged 31.30% to close at $10.30, with an intraday high of $15 and a low of $9.14. The 52-week range is $5.43 to $42. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 19.8% to $8.26.

The company, previously known as AlphaVest Acquisition Corp, completed its business combination with AMC Corporation, a security and safety technology solutions company. The combined entity will trade under the ticker symbol “AMCI”.

iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot’s shares plunged 72.69% to $1.18, with a high of $1.48 and a low of $1.07. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.07 to $13.06. The stock fell 9.3% to $1.07 in the after-hours trading.

iRobot filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after 35 years in business and agreed to be acquired by its main manufacturer and lender, Shenzhen PICEA, in a deal that would take the company private. Management said the transaction was structured to sustain operations, continue product development and meet financial obligations, with iRobot's shares set to be delisted.

The filing followed a sharp revenue decline, with third-quarter 2025 sales down nearly 25% year over year and cash falling to $24.8 million by late September. CEO Gary Cohen cited market headwinds, production delays and shipping disruptions as key factors that increased cash burn and pressured profitability.

iRobot's financial strain intensified after a potential buyer exited talks in October and after Amazon abandoned its planned $1.7 billion acquisition in early 2024 due to regulatory issues, leaving the company with limited strategic options.

