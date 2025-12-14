Carvana
December 14, 2025 11:31 AM 2 min read

Rocket Lab, Warner Bros., And Carvana Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec. 8-Dec. 12): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) gained 24.70% this week after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $82 to $110.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) increased 0.64% this week after IBM agreed to acquire the company for $31 per share. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) rose 22.78% this week. The company advanced a South Korean Earth-imaging mission into its next available launch window.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) rose 8.65% this week amid the Paramount-Netflix bidding war.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) rose 5.35% this week after it said that the company will join the S&P 500 on December 22, 2025. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) increased 11.18% this week. Shares of precious metal companies traded higher. The commodity may be experiencing strength amid investor optimism of a Fed rate cut.

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) gained 11.19% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rose 15.86% this week.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) increased 4.70% this week after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $67 to $74.

See Also: 

CFLT Logo
CFLTConfluent Inc
$29.96-0.30%
Overview
CNM Logo
CNMCore & Main Inc
$56.09-%
CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$457.100.31%
FLEX Logo
FLEXFlex Ltd
$69.000.29%
HL Logo
HLHecla Mining Co
$18.880.37%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$49.890.32%
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$60.63-1.40%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$107.00-0.34%
WBD Logo
WBDWarner Bros. Discovery Inc
$29.94-0.13%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved