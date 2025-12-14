Rocket Lab, Warner Bros., And Carvana Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec. 8-Dec. 12): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) gained 24.70% this week after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $82 to $110.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) increased 0.64% this week after IBM agreed to acquire the company for $31 per share. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) rose 22.78% this week. The company advanced a South Korean Earth-imaging mission into its next available launch window.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) rose 8.65% this week amid the Paramount-Netflix bidding war.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) rose 5.35% this week after it said that the company will join the S&P 500 on December 22, 2025. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) increased 11.18% this week. Shares of precious metal companies traded higher. The commodity may be experiencing strength amid investor optimism of a Fed rate cut.

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) gained 11.19% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) rose 15.86% this week.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) increased 4.70% this week after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $67 to $74.

