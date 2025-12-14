Oracle, Marvell, And Oklo Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec. 8-Dec. 12): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares slumped 20.68% last week. Shares of electrical equipment companies traded lower amid overall market weakness.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) fell 20.09% this week. Shares of companies within the broader technology sector traded lower amid weakness in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) after it issued cautious outlook. The sector is also being weighed down by reports that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) delayed some data center projects for OpenAI.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) decreased 16.73% this week. Shares of uranium and nuclear-linked stocks experienced the weakness amid reports that some of Oracle’s data centers for OpenAI were delayed.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (NYSE:VRT) decreased 13.55% this week after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) decreased 6.37% this week after reports suggest that Microsoft may switch to Broadcom for custom AI chip designs. Also, Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) decreased 15% this week after the company reported mixed earnings and issued mixed guidance. Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $486 to $429.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) decreased 11.06% this week.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares fell 14.31% this week after the company reported Q2 sales below estimates. Multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following the report. Also, Bloomberg reported some Oracle data centers for OpenAI have been delayed to 2028 from 2027.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) decreased 5.52% this week. The stock is caught in a broader tech sell-off triggered by Oracle Corp’s mixed fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) fell 9.61% this week.

See Also: