Trump's American Bitcoin Valuation Turns Attractive After Roth Capital Initiates 'Buy': Value Score Spikes

Despite a turbulent month for American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) , the company's fundamental valuation is becoming increasingly attractive to data-driven investors.

Valuation Shift Amidst Volatility

Following a significant sell-off, ABTC's value score in Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings surged from 27.15 to 41.59 week-on-week.

This spike indicates that the stock's market price is now more favorably aligned with its assets and earnings potential relative to peers.

While the momentum and trend indicators remain weak due to recent volatility, the sharp rise in the value percentile highlights a potential entry point for investors focusing on the company’s asset-heavy balance sheet rather than immediate price sentiment. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Analyst Optimism vs. Price Trend

The improvement in valuation comes precisely as Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $4 price target, suggesting a potential upside of over 100% from recent closing prices.

Aftahi is found to be correct 47% of the time. Interestingly, Roth Capital is the underwriter for a special-purpose acquisition company called Colombier Acquisition Corp. III, which lists Donald Trump Jr. as a director, per a Reuters report.

While the price has tumbled by 62.88% over the last month due to the expiration of lock-up periods for early investors, including co-founder Eric Trump, the fundamental picture remains anchored by significant assets.

The company currently holds 4,783 BTC, valued at approximately $432 million. While ABTC closed 5.67% lower at $1.83 apiece on Thursday, it has fallen by 64.47% over the last six months and 8.50% year-to-date.

It was up 1.64% in premarket on Friday.

