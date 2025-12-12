Anixa Biosciences Shares Jump Over 15% In After-Hours Trading — Here's Why

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares surged 15.21% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53, after the company presented final Phase 1 clinical trial data for its investigational breast cancer vaccine.

Phase 1 Trial Results

The healthcare company presented final data Thursday at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The trial, conducted with the Cleveland Clinic and funded by a U.S. Department of Defense grant, showed the vaccine met all major primary endpoints.

Protocol-defined immune responses occurred in 74% of participants.

Dr. G. Thomas Budd, principal investigator at the Cleveland Clinic, said, “The investigational α-lactalbumin vaccine was safe and well tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose and generated protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants—results that support continued clinical evaluation.”

The California-based company stated that final Phase 1 findings showed the vaccine was safe and well-tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose.

The trial enrolled 35 participants across three cohorts.

Next Steps

Anixa Biosciences noted that the trial data will inform a planned Phase 2 study design, including a potential combination trial with Keytruda in the neoadjuvant setting for newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, “We look forward to engaging with regulators and advancing plans for a Phase 2 study.”

Trading Metrics

The stock of the clinical-stage biotech has gained 106.90% year to date.

Anixa Biosciences has a market capitalization of $158 million, with a 52-week range of $2.07 to $5.46.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ANIX closed on Thursday at $4.80, down 6.43%.

