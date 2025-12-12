Why Are cbdMD (YCBD) Shares Surging 55% After Hours?

cbdMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: YCBD) shares rose 54.64% in after-hours trading on Thursday, climbing to $0.98 after the company announced it had regained full compliance with NYSE American listing standards.

Check out the current price of YCBD stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Thursday at $0.63, down 0.63%.

Exchange Compliance Restored

The Charlotte-based wellness and hemp-derived products company said Monday that the NYSE American removed its ".BC" noncompliant issuer label at the start of trading.

NYSE American notified cbdMD in a letter last week that deficiencies related to Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which govern shareholders’ equity and net loss requirements related to delisting, were resolved, according to the company.

See Also: Tilray Brands (TLRY) Stock Shoots Up 42% After Hours: Here's Why It Is Trending Overnight

The company stated in its press reelease, cbdMD remains subject to NYSE American’s continued listing monitoring procedures.

cbdMD said it remains committed to maintaining strong financial discipline and governance.

Balance Sheet Restructuring

Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, said the company's NYSE American listing "was a critical achievement and reflects the tremendous work completed this year to strengthen our balance sheet." He noted that the Series A preferred share conversion in May and a capital raise in September were key parts of its compliance strategy.

Trading Metrics

The stock is down 80.94% year to date.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, with a 52-week range of $0.47 to $6.54.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that YCBD is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Read Next:

Photo: Plateresca/Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.