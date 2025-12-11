Tilray Brands (TLRY) Stock Shoots Up 32% After Hours: Here's Why It Is Trending Overnight (CORRECTED)

Editor's Note: The headline has been corrected for accuracy.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the New York-based company surged 31.55% in after-hours trading on Thursday, rising to $11.09, following the company's announcement of its Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond product line.

Redecan Launches Premium Vape Line

Tilray announced on Thursday the launch of Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond 1g 510 cartridges, marking Redecan's first live resin-liquid diamond product line.

The debut lineup also features Space Age CK and Blueberry DNTS strains, combining Redecan's Legit Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds.

According to the company, the product formulation contains 80% Legit Live Resin and 20% Liquid Diamonds, designed to deliver strain-specific terpenes and full-spectrum cannabinoids.

Trump Marijuana Rescheduling Reports

The stock surge also coincides with a Thursday report by The Washington Post stating that President Donald Trump is expected to direct federal agencies to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III.

Schedule I drugs, such as heroin and LSD, have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. In contrast, Schedule III drugs have recognized medical uses and a lower potential for abuse.

A White House spokesperson told Forbes no final decisions have been made on marijuana rescheduling.

Market Performance Data

Live resin vapes delivered 6.3% category growth over the past six months in the Canadian cannabis market, according to Tilray. Liquid Diamond formats remain among top-selling vape products nationwide. Vape basket penetration peaks during December to February, aligning with the launch timing.

Product Specifications

The company stated in its press release that Amped cartridges include a TrueDraw Ceramic core made from medical-grade zirconia ceramic, a biocompatible, high-strength material, and a wide-body design to improve airflow and prevent clogs. Space Age CK offers floral, fruit, and cake notes, while Blueberry DNTS delivers a sweet and sour berry flavor character.

Distribution Details

Amped Live Resin Liquid Diamond 510 cartridges are currently available in Ontario and Alberta. National distribution is planned for early 2026 through authorized cannabis retailers. Products are for consumers aged 19 and older.

Trading Metrics

The stock of the lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company is down 42.26% year-to-date but has rebounded 102.64% over the past six months.

Tilray has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, with a 52-week range of $3.51 to $23.20.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Tilray closed on Thursday at $8.43, up 2.06%.

With a strong Momentum in the 81st percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TLRY has a negative price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

