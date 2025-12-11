Why Pinterest Stock Is Falling Today

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares traded lower Thursday after the company unveiled a plan to expand into connected television performance advertising.

Pinterest agreed to buy tvScientific, expanding its AI-powered performance ad offerings to connected TV. Under the deal, Pinterest will integrate tvScientific's outcome-based CTV platform into its performance ads suite.

Also Read: Disney’s Next Big Billion Dollar Bet Is On AI

The acquisition will pair Pinterest's intent-rich audience signals with measurable TV campaign performance.

Executives said this will let advertisers connect TV outcomes with performance metrics they already use.

Expansion Of Ad Capabilities

Pinterest's current AI systems analyze user intent and feed recommendations through its Taste Graph. The company reaches hundreds of millions of monthly users, saving pins and creating high-intent signals that marketers prize.

The tvScientific platform adds automated media buying and deterministic attribution to Pinterest's ad toolkit. Advertisers of all sizes will be able to buy and measure CTV campaigns alongside digital performance ads.

Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest, said advertisers plan and shop across multiple screens. He added that the integration will let clients measure TV results with the clarity expected from digital channels.

Ready said the expansion is a key part of Pinterest's multi-year strategy to grow demand sources beyond its platform.

tvScientific CEO Weighs In

Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific, said the combination of performance CTV and Pinterest's intent platform will change advertiser expectations.

He described the pairing as a powerful new equation for modern marketers seeking measurable TV outcomes.

Integration And Timeline

Pinterest said it will first scale tvScientific's capabilities in the U.S. market before a broader rollout.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory review and other closing conditions. It is expected to close in the first half of 2026, the company said.

After closing, tvScientific will continue operating under its current name and team.

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares were down 1.89% at $27.26 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock