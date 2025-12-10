Opendoor-Fame Eric Jackson Shares Bullish Investment Thesis And Sends Nextdoor (NXDR) Stock Trending Overnight: What You Should Know

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NXDR) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the hyperlocal social networking platform climbed 16.62% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95 after investor Eric Jackson shared an investment thesis in a series of social media posts.

Investor Cites Verified User Network

Jackson described Nextdoor on X as a verified neighborhood platform with 100 million users across 10 countries.

He disclosed that he holds a long position in the stock.

According to Jackson’s post, the platform requires real identity verification and operates based on geographic proximity, with zero bots and zero fake identities.

CEO Tolia’s Recent Execution Highlighted

Jackson cited operational changes at Nextdoor over the past 18 months under CEO Nirav Tolia, including an 80% drop in spam alerts, a rebuilt onboarding process, product relaunches, and the addition of roughly 4,000 publishers.

The post also noted that Tolia and board member Bill Gurley hold roughly 25% of shares.

David Sze of Greylock, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, also holds a position in the stock.

Jackson stated that Gurley and Sze have never sold their shares, while Tolia has "meaningful skin in the game."

Valuation Projections Presented

Jackson presented an illustrative valuation map with fair value today at approximately $11, a 2028 conservative case at approximately $245, and a 2028 power-law case at approximately $374.

According to Jackson, these estimates exclude international expansion, opportunity alerts, growth to 300 million users, and new AI-driven features.

He compared the setup to his previous positions in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) , Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) , and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) .

Trading Metrics

The stock of the California-based company rebounded 59.12% over the past six months following a 7.66% decline over the past year.

Nextdoor has a market capitalization of $992.03 million and a 52-week trading range of $1.32 to $2.99.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Nextdoor Holdings closed on Wednesday at $2.53, up 25.87%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates NXDR stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.



