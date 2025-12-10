Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it has completed bus-level commissioning of its newest LizzieSat-3 spacecraft.

The milestone advances its goal of providing sophisticated space-based data services to commercial clients and government agencies worldwide.

The fully commissioned LizzieSat-3 (LS-3) has passed all post-launch checks, activated critical subsystems, and deployed its autonomous navigation software, CUS-GNC SpacePilot.

Also Read: GE Vernova Rockets After Investor Day: Why Bank Of America Sees More Room To Run

What The Commissioning Means

With bus commissioning done, Sidus can now begin payload operations for LS-3.

The spacecraft supports multiple customer payloads and readies itself for mission-specific tasks and enhancements.

The team will now work on completing payload commissioning and integrating sensor packages.

Autonomous Navigation And Precision

SpacePilot allows LS-3 to perform precise orbital maneuvers and autonomous navigation.

According to Sidus, the software improves pointing accuracy to under 30 arcseconds (~0.008 degrees), a level critical for defense and space-industry standards.

Like its predecessors, LizzieSat-1 and LizzieSat-2, LS-3 continues the multi-mission architecture established by the earlier satellites. LS-3 will deliver AI-driven, on-orbit data through the Orlaith AI Platform and FeatherEdge edge computing.

Its sensor suite includes high-resolution imaging and an Automatic Identification System (AIS) payload, enabling near real-time maritime vessel tracking.

Strategic Vision And Future Growth

Sidus plans further expansion of the LizzieSat constellation.

The company expects additional satellites to launch in late 2026, boosting its capacity to provide space-based data, multi-sensor services, and on-orbit computing. This milestone reinforces Sidus' commitment to versatile, scalable space solutions.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus shares are trading higher by 6.28% to $0.8450 at last check Wednesday.

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock