Velo3D Shares Jump Over 16% In After-Hours Trading: Here's Why

Velo3D Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) shares jumped 16.54% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, climbing to $7.68, following news of a successful aerospace hardware delivery by Mears Machine Corporation.

Aerospace Hardware Milestone Drives Interest

Mears Machine, an Indiana-based aerospace and defense manufacturer, announced on Monday that it delivered a complete aerospace gas turbine hardware set to a new customer, featuring components produced using Velo3D's Sapphire XC additive manufacturing system.

The delivery included two Haynes 282 components printed on Mears' Velo3D Sapphire XC machine, Inconel 718 printed hardware, and precision-machined components produced by Mears Machine and other companies.

According to the company's press release, all additive components underwent specialized hot isostatic pressing and heat treatment cycles for high-speed rotating applications.

Growth Prospects Exceed Current Capacity

James Lloyd, CEO of Mears Machine Corporation, said, "The product is a fantastic feat of engineering, which has been realized by our world-class equipment and skilled employees."

He added that growth prospects "significantly exceed our existing print capacity."

Lloyd also praised Velo3D’s support since acquiring the Haynes 282-capable machine in April.

The machined components met micron-level tolerances and stringent aerospace balancing specifications.

Trading Metrics

Last month, Velo3D reported third-quarter revenue of $13.64 million, beating estimates, but recorded a loss of $0.54 per share.

Although the stock has gained 39.92% in the last month, it is still down 34.91% year to date.

Shares of the California-based printing technology company have an annual range of $2.81 to $8.29 and a market capitalization of $137.81 million.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Tuesday at $6.59, up 10.39%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates VELO stock has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

