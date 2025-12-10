Why Did CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Shares Jump Over 17% In After-Hours Trading?

CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: CVU) shares jumped 17.52% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $3.69.

New CFO Announced

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, CPI Aerostructures appointed Robert Mannix as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary on Tuesday.

Mannix served as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Head of Tax and Treasury at West Technology Group LLC, a cloud-based technology company, from 2018 to 2025.

He previously held senior finance roles at Verint Systems Inc. and Motorola Inc., and spent 11 years in Ernst & Young's Assurance and Advisory Services Group.

Compensation Details

Mannix will receive $300,000 annual base salary.

Beginning fiscal 2026, he is eligible for a 40% target bonus and 40% long-term incentive award, both calculated on base salary and payable in restricted stock with time-based and performance-based vesting.

Mannix succeeds Pamela Levesque, who served as Interim CFO and Secretary.

Trading Metrics

The stock is down 27.15% year to date and traded 7.53% higher over the past six months.

The New York-based aircraft component manufacturer has a market capitalization of $41.40 million, with an annual range of $2.02 to $5.85.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CVU is experiencing long-term consolidation alongside medium- and short-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

