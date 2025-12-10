GE Vernova, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to report quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $3.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares rose 0.9% to $35.16 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:BRZE) posted better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Quarterly revenue came in at $190.84 million, which beat the Street estimate of $184.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Braze shares surged 11.3% to $34.10 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $5.39 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.3% to $345.18 in after-hours trading.

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) doubled its dividend and raised its multi-year outlook. As part of its 2025 Investor Update event, GE Vernova announced a series of updates, including strong guidance looking out to 2028. GE Vernova declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, payable in the first quarter of 2026. The company's board also authorized an increase in its share repurchase program to $10 billion from $6 billion previously. GE Vernova shares jumped 6.3% to $664.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock