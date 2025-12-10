December 10, 2025 1:47 AM 2 min read

GE Vernova, Adobe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to report quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $3.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares rose 0.9% to $35.16 in after-hours trading.
  • Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) posted better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance. Quarterly revenue came in at $190.84 million, which beat the Street estimate of $184.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Braze shares surged 11.3% to $34.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post quarterly earnings at $5.39 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares rose 0.3% to $345.18 in after-hours trading.

  • GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) doubled its dividend and raised its multi-year outlook. As part of its 2025 Investor Update event, GE Vernova announced a series of updates, including strong guidance looking out to 2028. GE Vernova declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, payable in the first quarter of 2026. The company's board also authorized an increase in its share repurchase program to $10 billion from $6 billion previously. GE Vernova shares jumped 6.3% to $664.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $16.22 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.8% to $223.31 in after-hours trading.

