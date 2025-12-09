What Sparked Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) 74% Surge In After-Hours Trading?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares jumped 73.82% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, climbing to $10.29.

Check out the current price of ENVB stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Tuesday at $5.92, down 2.47%.

Patent Allowance Announced

The Massachusetts-based biotech company received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to its EVM301 Series molecules, which are being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders.

The patent, titled "N-heterocycle substituted tryptamine derivatives and methods of using," includes composition and method-of-use claims that could expand Enveric's pipeline by covering additional neuroplastogenic, non-hallucinogenic molecules for treating neuropsychiatric and addiction disorders.

See Also: What’s Going On With The Uptick In Tesla Stock Today?

According to the company, the patent will strengthen Enveric's EVM301 Series portfolio, which includes its lead asset, EB-003, a non-hallucinogenic serotonin receptor agonist in development for depressive and anxiety disorders.

Company Statement

Joseph Tucker, Director and CEO of Enveric, said, "We continue to work diligently to reinforce our patent estate around our lead asset, EB-003, and the EVM301 Series of compounds, which we see as vital to generating value for Enveric shareholders."

Stock Performance

The stock has seen a 91.57% decline so far this year.

With a market capitalization of $3.45 million, ENVB's annual range has been $4.88 to $96.30.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ENVB stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock/ Gorodenkoff

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.