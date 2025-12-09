Braze Stock Rallies After Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock rallied in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating the analyst revenue estimate and raising its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Braze reported quarterly adjusted earnings of six cents per share, which met the analyst estimate.

Quarterly revenue came in at $190.84 million, which beat the Street estimate of $184.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Braze reported the following third-quarter metrics:

Subscription revenue in the quarter was $181.6 million compared to $146.3 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2025.

Professional services and other revenue was $9.2 million compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Remaining performance obligations at the end of the quarter was $891.4 million, of which $572.7 million is current, which the company defines as less than one year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.1% compared to 70.5% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2025.

Total customer count grew 14% and large customers by 29%

Trailing 12-month dollar-based net retention stabilized at 108%

“This was another standout quarter for Braze, with 25.5% revenue growth and strong profitability, proving the strength of our model,” said Bill Magnuson, CEO of Braze.

Outlook: Braze raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between 42 and 43 cents, versus the analyst estimate of 41 cents, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to a range of $730.5 million to $731.5 million, versus the $717.7 million estimate.

BRZE Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Braze stock climbed 8.12% to $33.14 in Tuesday's extended trading.

