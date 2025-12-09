U.S. small caps climbed to fresh record highs Tuesday as traders nearly fully priced in a Federal Reserve rate cut at Wednesday's policy meeting.

By 12:30 p.m. in New York, the Russell 2000 rose 0.6% to 2,540, extending its breakout as investors rotated into small caps and other rate-sensitive sectors.

The CME FedWatch tool showed a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Dec. 10 meeting, while Polymarket odds were even firmer at 95%, signaling broad conviction that the Fed is about to begin easing.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 6,865, sitting less than a percentage point from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 inched 0.2% higher to 25,700.

Job openings jumped to 7.67 million in October, topping expectations and easing concerns that the U.S. labor market is cooling too quickly.

Rate-cut expectations continued to fuel a sharp rally across precious metals. Silver advanced nearly 4% to $60.39 per ounce, a new all-time high that pushed its year-to-date gain toward 110%, making it the world's top-performing major asset. Gold rose 0.4% to about $4,210 per ounce, set to break a two-day losing streak.

Precious metal miners continue to outperform with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) up 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Crypto extended its rebound, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbing more than 4% above $94,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surging more than 7%. High-beta tokens, including Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , posted high-single-digit gains.

Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) rallied more than 7%, reaching a three-week high.

Tuesday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices

Major Indices Price % Change Nasdaq 100 25,697.06 +0.3% S&P 500 6,865.00 +0.3% Dow Jones 47,898.01 +0.3% Russell 2000 2,539.04 +0.6% Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET



According to Benzinga Pro data:

Russell 1000 – Top 5 Gainers

Stock Name % Change Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) +9.98% Strategy Inc. +7.68% Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES) +7.11% Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) +5.75% DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) +5.47%

Russell 1000 – Top 5 Losers

Stock Name % Change SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) -16.15% AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) -6.99% Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK) -6.26% Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) -5.95% Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) -4.98%

