December 9, 2025 1:00 PM 3 min read

Russell 2000 Hits Record Highs, Silver Rallies To $60: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. small caps climbed to fresh record highs Tuesday as traders nearly fully priced in a Federal Reserve rate cut at Wednesday's policy meeting.

  • SLV ETF is up 110% year-to-date. Check live prices here.

By 12:30 p.m. in New York, the Russell 2000 rose 0.6% to 2,540, extending its breakout as investors rotated into small caps and other rate-sensitive sectors.

The CME FedWatch tool showed a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the Dec. 10 meeting, while Polymarket odds were even firmer at 95%, signaling broad conviction that the Fed is about to begin easing.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% to 6,865, sitting less than a percentage point from record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 inched 0.2% higher to 25,700.

Job openings jumped to 7.67 million in October, topping expectations and easing concerns that the U.S. labor market is cooling too quickly.

Rate-cut expectations continued to fuel a sharp rally across precious metals. Silver advanced nearly 4% to $60.39 per ounce, a new all-time high that pushed its year-to-date gain toward 110%, making it the world's top-performing major asset. Gold rose 0.4% to about $4,210 per ounce, set to break a two-day losing streak.

Precious metal miners continue to outperform with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) and the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) up 3.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Crypto extended its rebound, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbing more than 4% above $94,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surging more than 7%. High-beta tokens, including Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), posted high-single-digit gains.

Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) rallied more than 7%, reaching a three-week high.

Tuesday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices

Major IndicesPrice% Change
Nasdaq 10025,697.06+0.3%
S&P 5006,865.00+0.3%
Dow Jones47,898.01+0.3%
Russell 20002,539.04+0.6%
Updated by 12:30 p.m. ET


According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) inched 0.3% higher to $630
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.26% down to $476.93
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) edged 0.2% higher to $625.14
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 0.6% to $252.59
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) outperformed, up 1.4%
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) lagged, down 0.3%

Russell 1000 – Top 5 Gainers

Stock Name% Change
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)+9.98%
Strategy Inc. +7.68%
Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES)+7.11%
Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE:CRCL)+5.75%
DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)+5.47%

Russell 1000 – Top 5 Losers

Stock Name% Change
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)-16.15%
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)-6.99%
Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (NYSE:GPK)-6.26%
Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG)-5.95%
Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)-4.98%

