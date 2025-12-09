Synopsys Gets Bullish Call Ahead Of Q4, IP And China Rebound Seen

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday after market close.

• Synopsys shares are consolidating. What should traders watch with SNPS?

Following the third-quarter miss and guidance cut, the company is likely to report broadly in line results, while the IP segment and the China market could show signs of recovery over the next couple of quarters, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The Synopsys Analyst: Analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded the rating from Neutral to Buy, while reducing the price target from $605 to $560.

The Synopsys Thesis: The rating change is driven by the nearly 30% decline in the stock since the third-quarter print and expectation of "further clarity on its IP business, China market recovery, and early traction with the Ansys business," Abernethy said in the upgrade note.

Synopsys is likely to report total revenues of $2,249.6 million, slightly higher than consensus of $2,247.3 million, he added.

The analyst expects the company to post non-GAAP operating margins of 36.3% and earnings of $2.80 per share, versus consensus of 35.7% and $2.78 per share, respectively.

"For the full year FY25, we expect revenue growth of 15% to $7.049B, compared to the consensus of 15% growth," he further wrote.

SNPS Price Action: Shares of Synopsys was down 0.054% to $465.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

