Why Clear Secure Shares Are Gaining Today

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) stock climbed on Tuesday after the secure-identity firm won a major contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to modernize digital identity verification on Medicare.gov.

The move marks a key step in tightening identity security for healthcare access and services.

What The Deal Means

Under the agreement, Medicare.gov will adopt Clear’s CLEAR1 identity-verification platform in early 2026 for account creation, recovery and provider access.

CLEAR1 aims to counter growing identity-theft threats in healthcare, including synthetic identities and deepfake impersonation.

Legacy checks give way to multi-layer authentication, reducing risk and reinforcing trust in personal health data access.

Supporting National Health Tech Goals

The contract ties into the broader health-tech initiative by CMS, launched earlier this year under the White House, which seeks a more interoperable, patient-focused U.S. healthcare system.

Clear's platform helps advance those goals by providing secure, reusable digital identity tools.

“Clear's mission is to make experiences safer and easier by securely connecting people to their true identity," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of Clear.

She emphasized the company's long-term commitment to public-private identity partnerships.

CLEAR1 is already certified to the high assurance standard NIST IAL2/AAL2 and complies with HIPAA.

Its rollout on Medicare.gov may cut fraud, reduce identity-related support needs, and streamline patient access for millions of Americans.

Clear has already landed partnerships with health systems such as Epic, Wellstar Health, University of Miami Health, and others.

YOU Price Action: Clear Secure shares are trading higher by 7.40% to $34.98 at last check Tuesday.

