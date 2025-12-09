Campbell's, AutoZone And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NYSE:AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $32.51 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares fell 1.5% to close at $3,766.96 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Toll Brothers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.42 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.89 per share. Toll Brothers shares fell 3.5% to $131.45 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:OOMA) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter financial guidance. The company also raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Ooma shares gained 6.1% to close at $12.45 on Monday. Analysts expect Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:FERG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion before the opening bell. Ferguson shares gained 2.1% to $251.00 in after-hours trading.

