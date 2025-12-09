December 9, 2025 2:17 AM 2 min read

Campbell's, AutoZone And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $32.51 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares fell 1.5% to close at $3,766.96 on Monday.
  • Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Toll Brothers posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3.42 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The luxury homebuilder reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.58 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.89 per share. Toll Brothers shares fell 3.5% to $131.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Campbell’s Co. (NASDAQ:CPB) to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.66 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Campbell’s shares rose 1.49% to $30.04 in after-hours trading.

  • Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter financial guidance. The company also raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Ooma shares gained 6.1% to close at $12.45 on Monday.
  • Analysts expect Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:FERG) to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion before the opening bell. Ferguson shares gained 2.1% to $251.00 in after-hours trading.

