Toll Brothers, Phreesia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $120.05 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Phreesia shares rose 0.5% to $20.39 in after-hours trading.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares tumbled in extended trading hours on Friday after the company announced that it will be delisted from the Nasdaq. Meihua International Medical Technologies shares dipped 16.5% to $11.71 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $67.59 million. Ooma shares gained 1.2% to $11.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $223.50 million after the closing bell. Compass Minerals International shares gained 0.8% to close at $20.28 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock