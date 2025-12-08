Toll Brothers sign outside building
December 8, 2025 12:26 AM 1 min read

Toll Brothers, Phreesia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.1% to $139.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share on revenue of $120.05 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Phreesia shares rose 0.5% to $20.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) shares tumbled in extended trading hours on Friday after the company announced that it will be delisted from the Nasdaq. Meihua International Medical Technologies shares dipped 16.5% to $11.71 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $67.59 million. Ooma shares gained 1.2% to $11.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post a quarterly loss of 23 cents per share on revenue of $223.50 million after the closing bell. Compass Minerals International shares gained 0.8% to close at $20.28 on Friday.

