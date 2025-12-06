META, NFLX, CRM, And More: 5 Stocks That Dominated Investor Buzz This Week

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Dec. 1 to Dec. 5) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by earnings, retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) , UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) , Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) , and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , spanning social networking, AI, software, robotics, streaming, and automotive, reflected diverse retail interests.

Meta Platform

Meta Platforms faced an EU antitrust probe launched on Dec. 4 over its WhatsApp AI policies, which allegedly restrict third-party AI competition and could lead to hefty fines. On Dec. 3, the company poached a senior Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) designer to bolster its AI glasses initiative. Mark Zuckerberg announced plans for up to 30% budget cuts to metaverse efforts on Dec. 4, shifting focus to AI amid $72 billion capex projections for 2026.

Some retail investors couldn’t believe the growth in the META stock.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $479.80 to $796.25, trading around $660 to $664 per share at the time of writing this story. It was up 10.39% year-to-date and 8.64% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Salesforce

Salesforce dominated headlines with its third-quarter FY25 earnings release on Dec. 3, reporting $9.44 billion in revenue and earnings of $2.41 per share, with FY25 guidance raised to $38 billion in revenue and 20% operating margin. CEO Marc Benioff highlighted Agentforce AI’s rapid adoption, including 200 deals signed, thousands in the pipeline, and full integration into the company’s help portal for smarter customer support; the firm plans to hire 1,400 AI-focused sales reps while offsetting costs via efficiency gains.

Retail investors were bullish on CRM after its earnings.

The stock had a 52-week range of $221.96 to $367.15, trading around $247 to $251 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down 25.16% year-to-date and 31.52% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short and medium terms but a weak trend in the long term, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: 5 Stocks Investors Couldn’t Stop Buzzing About This Week: WMT, BABA, GOOG And More

UiPath

PATH dominated headlines with its third quarter FY25 earnings release on Dec. 5, reporting revenue of $355 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, alongside ARR growth to $1.61 billion and a 113% net retention rate. Fourth quarter guidance came in at $422-427 million in revenue. CEO Daniel Dines emphasized agentic AI innovations like Agent Builder and partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI will drive enterprise automation.

Investors hailed PATH’s gains with innovative puns.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $9.38 to $18.74, trading around $18 to $20 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 42.92% YTD and 23.61% over the year.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a stronger price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Netflix

NFLX shares dipped over 5% at the start of the week after co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings sold approximately 375,000-377,000 shares for about $40.7 million at $106.50-$109.30, trimming his stake by 99% and sparking insider selling concerns amid broader market volatility. Meanwhile, a strong demand for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” made a record for the top premiere week of any English-language show on Netflix last week. On Friday, the streaming giant also entered into exclusive negotiations to finalize a historic acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WBD) most prized assets.

Retail investors were stunned as to why the shares were down after NFLX entered exclusive talks for the WBD acquisition.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $82.11 to $134.12, trading around $103 to $105 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 16.41% year-to-date and 12.45% over the year.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Tesla

TSLA November sales data highlighted regional contrasts: China deliveries rose 10% year-on-year to 86,700 units, outpacing BYD‘s NEV dip, while Europe slumped with a 36.3% drop ex-Norway and 8.75% decline in Spain; Germany’s year-to-date sales halved to 17,358 vehicles. Regulatory buzz included President Donald Trump‘s Dec. 3 reset of Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards, potentially easing EV mandates and boosting U.S. inventory clearance of unsold vehicles.

A few retail investors made fun of others who had shorted the TSLA stock and lost their money.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $214.25 to $488.54, trading around $453 to $455 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 19.83% year-to-date but 23.00% higher over the year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed mixed market action during the week.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock