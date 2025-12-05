Sydney Sweeney, Martha Stewart's Magic Fails To Impress American Eagle's Quality Despite Upbeat Q3

Despite a third-quarter earnings beat and a viral marketing campaign featuring mega stars, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is flashing a potential warning signal in its underlying fundamentals.

Check out AEO’s stock price here.

AEO Stock Soars, But Fundamentals Flash Warning

While the stock price surged following the earnings report, Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data reveals that the company’s quality score has deteriorated, dropping from the 12.22 percentile to a troubling 3.05 percentile week-on-week.

Quality ranking specifically evaluates a company’s operational efficiency and historical profitability relative to its peers. A rank of 3.05 indicates that, despite the hype, AEO sits in the bottom 5th percentile of stocks.

The data presents a massive divergence between market sentiment and fundamental ranking. AEO boasts an impressive momentum score of 92.11, reflecting its strong relative strength and price volatility. Additionally, the stock shows positive price trends across short, medium, and long timeframes.

Investors appear to be prioritizing the company’s growth score of 81.93—which measures expansion in earnings and revenue —over the lagging quality metric.

Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

See Also: Salesforce And Oracle Rival SAP Logs Growth Amid EU AI Cloud Launch And Higher Q3 Cloud Revenue

Celebrity ‘Magic‘ Drives Sales, Not Efficiency

The retailer has enjoyed a surge in brand awareness thanks to high-profile partnerships with Sydney Sweeney and, more recently, 84-year-old lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.

The “Give Great Jeans” campaign helped drive third-quarter revenue to $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. However, this top-line success has not translated into the specific financial health metrics tracked by the quality ranking.

AEO Outperforms In 2025

The shares of AEO closed 0.88% higher at $24.18 apiece on Thursday, and it was up 0.58% in premarket on Friday.

It has advanced 41.16% year-to-date and 37.31% over the year.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock