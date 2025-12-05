'Big Short' Michael Burry Revisits His Viral 'Sell' Call: '/Meme Corrected'

Famed investor Michael Burry, best known for his prescient bet against the housing market before the 2008 financial crisis and his call against Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in 2025, offered a rare retrospective on Friday regarding his volatile market commentary from early 2023.

A Timeline Of Volatility

In a post on X captioned simply "/meme corrected," the head of, now de-registered, Scion Asset Management broke down the chaotic timeline of his infamous, single-word warning issued nearly three years ago: "Sell."

Burry's post serves as a self-audit of his market signals during the tumultuous spring of 2023. He highlights his Jan. 31, 2023, tweet where he issued the directive to “Sell.”

As Burry notes in his Friday update, a banking crisis ensued shortly thereafter, marked by the historic failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which caused panic across the financial sector.

However, the retrospective emphasizes a pivot that often gets lost in internet lore. Burry points to his follow-up on March 13, 2023, where he correctly identified that the crisis would “resolve very quickly,” stating he did not see “true danger.”

By March 30 of that year, he issued a rare public admission of error, tweeting, “I was wrong to say sell.”

Correcting The Narrative

The resurfacing of these posts appears to be Burry's attempt to reclaim the narrative surrounding his “Cassandra” persona.

By labeling the post "/meme corrected," Burry is addressing the internet culture that often fixates on his bearish predictions while ignoring his subsequent adjustments.

While the “Sell” tweet became a viral symbol of impending doom in early 2023, the market defied expectations. Intervention by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department stabilized the banking sector, leading to a significant market rally rather than a crash.

The Legacy of ‘Cassandra’

Burry, who operates under the handle @michaeljburry with the display name “Cassandra Unchained”—a reference to the priestess in Greek mythology cursed to utter true prophecies that no one believed—rarely leaves his tweets up for posterity.

This decision to repost and analyze his own 2023 timeline offers followers a unique glimpse into the investor’s thought process, acknowledging that even the most famous bears sometimes have to retract their claws.

