What Sparked Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Stock's Nearly 63% After‑Hours Jump?

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) jumped 62.88% to $17.20 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Thursday at $10.56, up 21.38%

Cambrian BioPharma Files Form 144

On Thursday, Cambrian BioPharma Inc., a 10% shareholder, submitted two Form 144 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which notify the agency of an individual's intent to sell shares subject to trading restrictions. The filings indicate that 27,066 common shares, valued at $235,744, are scheduled for sale.

Both transactions will be executed through Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC.

The proposed sale represents shares from a total of 1.26 million common shares outstanding.

Stock Performance

The stock of the Maryland-based clinical-stage biotechnology company has gained 2.52% year to date and 46.26% over the past six months.

Sensei Biotherapeutics has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, with its stock trading between $5 and $18.35 over the past 52 weeks.

