BigBear.ai Stock (BBAI) Is Trending After-Hours: Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) shares are trending on Friday.

Check out the current price of BBAI stock here.

Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered solutions provider fell 0.85% to $6.96 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Washington Commanders Partnership

BigBear.ai announced its support for the Washington Commanders' annual "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign.

Through Jan. 5, 2026, custom cleats will be put up for auction to support the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation.

See Also: Cathie Wood Dumps Tesla And Meta Shares, Here Is What Ark Invest Purchased Instead

Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, said the company is "honored to support the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation and its mission to strengthen the well-being and resiliency of the Fort Meade community."

Swiss National Bank Increases Stake

The Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 51.1% in the second quarter, adding 186,600 shares to hold a total of 552,100 shares.

This signals a rising institutional interest.

Stock Performance

BBAI has gained 168.97% over the past year.

With a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, the Virginia-based company's stock has ranged from $2.36 to $10.36 in the past year.

Price Action: BBAI closed on Thursday at $7.02, up 15.08%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that BBAI has a strong momentum in the 93rd percentile, indicating the stock is experiencing long-term gains while maintaining medium- and short-term consolidation. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.