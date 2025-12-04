Salesforce And Oracle Rival SAP Logs Growth Amid EU AI Cloud Launch And Higher Q3 Cloud Revenue

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has secured a position in the top tier of fundamental expansion, with its growth ranking climbing into the top decile.

According to the latest Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data, the German software giant and the rival of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw its growth score jump week-over-week from the 89.71th percentile to the 90.12th percentile.

Unpacking The Benzinga Edge Rankings

This improvement signals that SAP is outperforming 90% of its peers in historical earnings and revenue expansion, highlighting robust operational health even as the stock faces downward price pressure.

The Benzinga Edge Growth metric evaluates a stock’s combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple time periods. SAP’s ascent to the 90.12th percentile contrasts sharply with its other metrics; the company currently ranks in the 21.11th percentile for momentum and the 12.53rd percentile for value.

This divergence suggests that while the stock is currently expensive relative to assets and experiencing weak price volatility, the underlying business is growing at an elite pace. Additionally, SAP holds a quality score of 84.25, reflecting strong profitability relative to peers.

Catalysts: Sovereign AI And Cloud Revenue

The improved growth standing correlates with significant operational strides. On Nov. 28, SAP launched its EU AI Cloud to boost European digital sovereignty, integrating with partners like Cohere and Mistral AI to serve regulated industries.

This strategic pivot complements strong third-quarter financial results. While total revenue slightly missed estimates, SAP reported a 27% increase in cloud revenue and a 27% rise in its cloud backlog at constant currencies.

SAP Underperforms In 2025

Despite strong fundamentals, the stock's price action remains bearish. It has risen only 0.29% year-to-date and dropped by 3.86% over the year.

On Wednesday, the stock ended 0.87% higher at $243.82 apiece. It was trading 0.65% higher in premarket on Thursday.

