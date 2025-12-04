Nauticus Robotics Surges Nearly 11% In Pre-Market Trading — Here's Why It's Trending

Nauticus Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are trending on Thursday.

KITT rose 10.90% in pre-market trading on Thursday to $1.73.

Trump Administration’s Robotics Initiative

The after-hours gain came after reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and supports efforts to accelerate growth in the sector

The administration is also looking at a possible executive order on robotics for 2026, while the Department of Transportation plans to set up a robotics working group before the year's end.

Broader Sector Movement

Other robotics stocks showed mixed pre-market performance.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT) declined 2.36%, while Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) gained 1.02% and Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) surged 2.84%.

Stock Performance

KIIT has dropped 88.82% so far this year.

With a market capitalization of $21.47 million, the Texas-based company has an annual range of $0.71 to $54.36.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Wednesday at $1.56, up 115.89%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that KITT stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

