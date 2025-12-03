What Sparked Polyrizon's (PLRZ) 140% After-Hours Stock Surge?

Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) shares surged 139.77% to $17 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of PLRZ stock here.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed on Wednesday at $7.09, down 3.27%.

Preclinical Data Announcement

The Israel-based biotechnology company on Wednesday announced preclinical test data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved intranasal naloxone spray currently on the market.

Using an ex-vivo rabbit nasal mucosa model, researchers applied each formulation to mucosal tissue and washed it with Simulated Nasal Electrolyte Solution over a 30-minute period.

See Also: These Healthcare Stocks Just Exploded In Momentum — Investors Are Taking Notice

Compared with the commercial product, Polyrizon’s Trap and Target hydrogel showed higher fluorescence marker values, with differences reaching statistical significance (p < 0.0001, two-way ANOVA).

Company Statement

Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon, said, “The ability to significantly outperform an existing marketed product in mucoadhesion is an important milestone as we continue advancing our Naloxone program.”

Manufacturing Milestone

Polyrizon also reached a major manufacturing upscaling milestone for its nasal-spray platform, moving from small-batch laboratory production to larger-scale controlled manufacturing to validate key parameters of its PL-14, a proprietary bio-adhesive formulation.

Stock Performance

PLRZ is down 99.74% year-to-date but has rebounded 45.88% over the past six months. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that PLRZ is rising in the short term but staying steady over the medium and long term. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: directorsuwan on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.