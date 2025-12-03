Why Boeing Company Stock Is Falling Today?

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares slid on Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission ordered the company to divest substantial assets of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) .

The goal is to address antitrust concerns over Boeing's $8.3 billion proposed acquisition of Spirit's aerostructures business, per a report from the Federal Trade Commission.

What's Required

Under the FTC's consent order, Boeing must sell Spirit businesses that supply aerostructures to Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) , including relevant assets and personnel transferred to Airbus.

Boeing must also divest Spirit's aerostructures facility in Subang, Malaysia, to Composites Technology Research Malaysia.

The deal also calls for Boeing to provide transition support to Airbus and CTRM to aid smooth production handovers.

Why It Matters

Regulators said the merger would otherwise let Boeing dominate critical aircraft components.

The divestitures safeguard rival access to fuselages and wings, protecting competition in both commercial and military aircraft markets.

Spirit and Boeing must continue supplying aerostructures to competing manufacturers for existing and future military contracts. Spirit cannot favor Boeing or withhold materials or confidential data from other builders.

The FTC's 2–0 vote formally approved the consent order, which now enters a 30-day public comment period before finalization. Pending compliance, Boeing may still pursue the acquisition under the new terms.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares are trading 1.5% lower at $202.30 at last check on Wednesday. SPR shares are up 2.72% to $38.56 at the time of publication.

Photo: Shutterstock