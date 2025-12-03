Google's Chinese Rival Hits Growth Roadblock Amid Mass Layoffs After Disappointing Q3

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) , often referred to as China's Google, has seen its fundamental growth metrics collapse this week following a brutal third-quarter earnings report.

Benzinga Edge Data Analysis: A Statistical Collapse

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data, the tech giant’s growth score—a key indicator of expansion in earnings and revenue—plummeted from the 86.95th percentile to a staggering low of 1.82th percentile as of Wednesday, Dec. 3.

The dramatic fall in Baidu’s growth ranking highlights a rapid deterioration in the company’s fundamental health relative to its peers. Benzinga's growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical expansion with a heavy emphasis on “recent performance”. The drop to the 1st percentile indicates that Baidu’s recent financial results have nearly erased its short-term growth narrative.

The stock also maintains a stronger price trend over the medium and long terms but a weak trend in the short term, with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Layoffs And Operational Struggles

This statistical crash correlates directly with the company’s recent financial disclosure, where total revenue fell 7% and online advertising revenue—Baidu’s core cash cow—dropped 18%.

The collapsing score serves as a quantitative reflection of the operational turmoil reported this week. Baidu has initiated mass layoffs that could affect up to 40% of staff in specific teams, particularly within the mobile ecosystem group.

The company also posted a quarterly loss of RMB 11.23 billion ($1.59 billion), further weighing down the earnings-based components of its growth score.

BIDU Surges Nearly 44% In 2025

The stock closed 0.60% lower at $118.99 apiece on Tuesday and rose 0.24% in after-hours. It has advanced by 43.88% year-to-date and 38.39% over the year.

The stock was trading 0.83% lower in premarket on Wednesday.

